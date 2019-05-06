|
|
June Murray Wall Williams
Ithaca - June
Murray Wall Williams (and her twin sister Joan) was born in Ithaca, New York November 6, 1937 and departed April 12, 2019.
Her parents Isaiah and Amanda Pearl Murray, respectively from Georgia and Kentucky, predeceased her.
After graduating Ithaca High School in 1955, June ventured to New York City and began her pioneer career; first at Public Broadcast Television and subsequently at Johnson Publishing Company's signature Ebony and Jet magazines.
Along the way, the twins became the first African-Americans to ever appear in many national television commercials for the Black Consumer Market. Living for a time in Atlanta, she was active in the civil rights movement of the 1960's and was close friends with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. family and personal assistant to Coretta.
She was employed by Cornell University administration. An avid collector, June became a noted antique Black doll expert and lecturer on memorabilia.
June leaves to cherish her memory her son Ray Wall; sisters Joan and Rythma Jane Murray.
A remembrance will be held on May 11th at noon at the South Side Community Center.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 6, 2019