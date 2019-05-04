Karen Eileen Massicci



- - Karen Eileen Massicci passed away from injuries sustained in a swimming accident on April 16, 2019 while vacationing in Tampa, Florida. Born July 17, 1959 in Ithaca, NY, the second of four children of Peter J. and Patricia (Uher) Massicci.



Karen was mischievous and expressive from the time she could talk and packed a lot into 59 years. A witty woman, with gorgeous green eyes and a bright smile, she was generous, quick to crack a joke and bring laughter to a room. A huge fan of sun tanning, she often would sit in a slice of sunbeam no matter the weather. She was happiest in the sun, and lived in Tampa for 9 years. Her family and friends were a priority; Karen lovingly prepared meals at the holidays and anytime and would bring laughter to the table reminiscing fun memories.



In Ithaca most of her life, she worked for the City of Ithaca, Pete's Cayuga Bar, and recently Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was proud of her family; she had a big heart, loved unconditionally and sought out ways to help people. She is survived by her mother, siblings Lisa (Mike) Lofgren; Peter (Nancy) Massicci and Michael (Jolie) Massicci and nephews Shawn, Ryan, Logan, Pete, Connor and Anthony and a niece, Alexa and two great nephews, Will and Jimmy. Her father predeceased Karen. She leaves many cousins and friends in Ithaca and Tampa.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Church. The family will greet friends immediately following the Mass in the Parish Center.



The family expresses gratitude to the Tampa medical teams and thanks everyone for their support during this difficult time. Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary