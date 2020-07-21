Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker



Locke - Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker, 70, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born December 19, 1949 in Auburn, NY to Frederick and Pearl Coon.



Karen is survived by her daughters, Annette (Brian) Edwards of Groton, NY and Loretta (Frederick) Stickane of Homer, NY; her niece, Kimberly Bennink Parr of Locke, NY; her former husband and close friend, Donald "Ed" Harris; her siblings: Crystal (Donald) Ward of Freevile, NY, Lewis (Kim) Brown-Coon of SC, Cheryl Williams of Groton, NY, and Frederick Kuhn of NC; grandchildren: Gabrielle (Derek) Rainbow of Cortland, NY, Kaitlyn (Adam) Seymour of Seneca Falls, NY, Nikolai Grihin of Homer, NY, Logan Grihin of Jackson, NC, Kinsey Henry of Groton, NY, and Zane Grihin of Cortland, NY; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Ryleigh, Jaidyn, Isabella, Harper, and Kelsey; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick R. Coon and Pearl G. Coon; her sisters, Lynda K. Miller, Brenda L. West, and Chandra E. Coon; and her niece, Lynda Kay Bennink.



One of the biggest joys in Karen's life was supporting her grandchildren. She was proud of Kinsey for her tremendous successes in the Special Olympics, and she considered Kinsey her best friend. She was also particularly proud of her grandson, Logan, for joining the Marine Corps and choosing to serve our country. Her patriotism was a trait she passed onto him. Karen was well known in the area for her incredible zest for life, her joy in her family, and her tremendous holiday light displays.



Friends may call on Friday, July 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. (As per NY State's most recent guidelines, all people attending must wear face coverings, social distancing must be maintained, and a limit of ten public attendees will only be allowed into the funeral home at a time)



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the North Lansing Cemetery, and a reception will be held at Karen's home at 3739 Lane Road, Town of Genoa, on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 PM.









