Karla A. Ferguson
Trumansburg - Karla A. Ferguson of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 64. The family will be present to receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2018 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00am at the funeral home. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 13, 2019