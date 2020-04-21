Services
Karla Whittaker
Brooktondale - Karla D. Whittaker, age 74, of Brooktondale, died at her home after a long illness on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Karla loved gardening, reading and playing cards. She was enjoyed knitting, crocheting and other crafts. A fantastic cook, her meals always filled the home with warmth. Karla always had a soft spot for animals. She will be dearly missed by her rescue dog, Pete.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas Whittaker; her children, Matthew, Mark and Angela Ashmore of AZ; her step children, Raymond (Vicki) Whittaker of Enfield, Christopher Whittaker of Virginia Beach, VA, Richard (Jaime) Whittaker of Plattsburgh, NY; and her grandchildren, Aurora, Viola and Aylah.

As per Karla's wishes, burial will be private and at her family's convenience. Contributions in Karla's memory may be made to the Caroline Food Pantry, 522 Valley Rd, Brooktondale, NY - 14817, http://www.brooktondalecc.org or the SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca NY 14850, www.SPCAonline.com .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
