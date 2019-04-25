Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
375 George Road
Freeville, NY
Dryden - Katherine Ackley, age 96 of Dryden, NY passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Groton Community Health Care Center after a period of declining health.

Born May 4, 1922 in Greenwich, CT she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Sledleski Artwick and wife of the late Leonard Joseph Ackley who died in 2001.

In addition, Katherine was predeceased by her son, Allen in 2012, her daughter in law, Patricia in 2016 and grandson, Christopher in 2005. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 375 George Road, Freeville, NY with Rev. Daniel Ruiz-Sierra officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
