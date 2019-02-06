|
Katherine H. Errigo
Trumansburg - Katherine H. Errigo, a long-time resident of Trumansburg, NY passed away at the age of 98 on January 31, 2019. Born on September 17, 1920 in Grahamsville, NY, Katherine was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Erath. After graduation from Ellenville High School, Katherine attended a two year business school in Kingston, NY. Upon graduating, Katherine went to work on Wall Street at the Halsey Stuart investment firm. While working in New York City, she met her future husband, Edward O. Errigo; they married in March 1945. Several years later, Katherine and Edward moved to Ithaca in order for Edward to attend Ithaca College. In addition to serving as mother and homemaker for her family, over the next thirty years, Katherine worked at Cornell University for seven years, and part-time at the T-Burg Ithaca Journal office and Trumansburg High School library. Katherine was active in the Trumansburg community; she was one of the founding members of the Gemm Shop and volunteered at the Ulysses Library. Katherine was renowned for her baking talent, a skill she honed early in life at her parent's bakery. In retirement, she enjoyed tending her flower garden, travelling with her husband Edward, and playing bridge with friends. Katherine is survived by her sister, Jean Krebs of Trumansburg, NY; son, Edward Errigo of Trumansburg, NY; and daughter, Ellen Errigo (Steve Krumm) of Buffalo, NY. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cards/notes of sympathy for Katherine can be sent to the family home at 209 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 6, 2019