KATHLEEN "KATHY" COLE
Hector - 61, of Hector, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family and closest friends on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Chris Cole, two daughters, Jenna Wilkens (John Wilkens) and Jillian Cole, her brother David Moser (Dawn Moser) and her grandchildren Thea and Maryn Wilkens. Kathy spent her life creating, nurturing and spreading beauty. During the spring and summer, you could usually find her in her garden cultivating an abundance of beautiful flowers and fresh fruits and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed finding new recipes to surprise her family. Her touch is far reaching through her devotion to philanthropy. Kathy worked in fundraising and institutional advancement most of her life and spent the past 17 years as owner and president of West Wind Consulting. Through this work, she impacted countless individuals and organizations and developed many long-lasting friendships. Her approach was truly unique and will have a lasting impact on the philanthropic community. More than anything, Kathy loved spending time with her family. Her husband, daughters and granddaughters were the greatest joys of her life. To say she will be deeply missed is an understatement but she will continue to be an inspiration to the many lives that she has touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes (WeArePlannedParenthood.org), Schuyler County Humane Society (SchuylerHumane.org) or the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (FoodBankST.org). Kathy worked closely with these organizations and felt passionately about their cause. A private memorial service will be held and details on a celebration of life will be released at a later time. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019