Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Kathleen Downes
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Ithaca Children's Garden
Kathleen Downes Obituary
Kathleen Downes

Dryden - Kathleen Downes 63, of Dryden NY passed away unexpectedly on April 12th, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents William and Dorothy Downes of Liverpool, NY, and is survived by her three beloved children Rebecca Spiro of Brooklyn, NY, Jesse Spiro (Danielle) of Baltimore, MD, and Michaela Spiro of Dryden, NY, her two grandchildren Eva and Nathaniel Spiro, and her 5 siblings, Margaret (James) Callahan of Santiago, Chile, Maureen (Mark) Mahaney of Lockport, NY, Stephen (Ginger) Downes of Nanty Glo, PA, Mary Downes of Westbrook, Maine, and Michael Downes of Mattydale, NY.

She dedicated her entire life to loving and shaping the minds of young children, developing a long career with the Ithaca City School District, where she was renowned for her expertise in working with children with special needs. She saw the potential in every person she met.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Ithaca Children's Garden at 2pm on Wednesday April 17, 2019, which will be open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Ithaca Children's Garden at 1001 West Seneca Street, Suite 101, Ithaca NY, 14850.
