Kathleen J. Chase

Kathleen J. Chase Obituary
Kathleen J. Chase

Groton - Kathleen J. Chase, age 73 of Groton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home.

Born July 14, 1946 in Cortland, NY she was the daughter of the late Frank and Joyce Barrows Lawrence. Kathy was the office manager for Goldwin Physical Therapy in Cortland.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Chase at home; daughter, Tamara Chase Yang (Michael) of Virginia; son, Sean A. Chase of Arizona; grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan Yang; brother, Brad (Barbara) Lawrence of Texas; sister, Tina Hollenbeck (Brian) of Dryden; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Center Lisle Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a . Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
