Trumansburg - Kathleen S. Wright of Trumansburg passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 75. Kathleen was born in Montour Falls on October 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Herman and Edith (Beardslee) Switzer. Kathleen was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Roger, whom she shared many jitterbug dances with. Her time was spent gardening and pulling weeds in her flowerbeds, yard saleing and shopping for clothes. She spent many hours at the lanes where she was an avid bowler and loved to play cards when she wasn't caught cheating at UNO. She loved her friends at Juniper Manor and the many lunches she shared with others. Kathleen served the community by volunteering at Cayuga Medical Center and the Gemm Shop. Her delicious brownies will be missed along with her company at dish to passes with friends and family. Kathleen is survived by her children, Tammi (Keary) Rouff, Teena (Craig Stephens) Acker, and Stephen (Christina) Wright; her siblings, Anne Woodring, Helen Foulks, Carol (Dan) Holland, and Bonnie Cook; her half-siblings, Mary Ann Schneltzer, John Liter and Monna Lorer; her grandchildren, April (Richard) Derr, Roger (Michelle) Acker, Danielle (Nils Wiklund) Lewis, Kent (Jennifer) Wright and Heather (Storm Kindle) Wright; her great grandchildren, Ashlynn Derr, Kayla Acker and Addison Derr. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Roger K. Wright; brothers, Leigh Switzer and Clyde (Elsie) Switzer; sisters, Mary Ellen Contento and Connie Slocum; and her brother-in-law, Leon "Woody" Woodring. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Kathy's honor to: Tompkins County SPCA 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca NY 14850, and/or Foodnet Meals on Wheels 2422 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, and/or American Legion Post 770, P.O. Box 770, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020