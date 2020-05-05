|
Kathryn A. "Kay" Corgel
St. Augustine, FL - February 13th, 1927-April 25th, 2020
Kathryn A. Corgel of St. Augustine Florida, formerly of Ithaca and Lewiston, NY passed away Saturday April 25th, 2020 after a brief Illness, she was 93.
Born February 13th, 1927 in Passaic, New Jersey she was predeceased by her husband William F. Corgel. She leaves 3 children, Linn Schlaifer (Peter) of New York City, Corrie Walker of St. Petersburg Florida, and William S. Corgel (Carolyn) of Elkton Florida. Survived also by 3 grandchildren- Colleen Corgel of Queens New York, Alana Chapman (Eric) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Brianna Corgel of Morgantown, West Virginia, and 1 great grandchild-Charlotte Ann.
Mrs. Corgel graduated from Elmira College in 1948 and later in life earned a master's degree from Cornell University's Department of Communication. After a brief career in Radio, she taught English in Ithaca at Boynton Jr. High school and was also a guidance counselor. She was active in local politics and in 1967, assisted with the campaign stop of then presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy. After retirement, she travelled extensively throughout the world and relocated to LaBelle, and Melbourne Florida.
The Family wishes to thank the staff and management of Orchard Heights Assisted Living in Orchard Park New York, Silver Creek Assisted living and Community Hospice of St. Augustine Florida.
A private burial is planned for this summer at Calvary Cemetery in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020