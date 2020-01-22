|
Kathryn (Kathy) Alida Storck
Kathryn (Kathy) Alida Storck went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Kathy was born on November 28, 1932 to Frank and Bessie (Osterhout) Storck of Sarasota, Florida. She worked as a music teacher until marrying Gordon Eggleston after which she became a full-time homemaker. Kathy is predeceased by her sister, Adaline Bartha, her brother, Larry Eggleston, her partner of 25 years, Meredith Brill, and former husband, Gordon Eggleston. Kathy is survived by her children, Rick, Frank (Susan), Gordie (Lyndsey), Darla (Glenn) VanOstrand and Larry. As well as by her grandchildren Hannah, Carolyn, Alexis, Olivia, LaSaundra, and Matthew. Kathy lived in the Town of Caroline for 55 years, most recently living at Fountain Manor in Slaterville Springs, NY. She was actively involved in many community organizations in and around Ithaca and Tompkins County, including the Cayuga Chimes, the Town of Caroline Library, the Caroline Seniors, and the Caroline Valley Community Church in Brooktondale, where she was an active member for 55 years. Kathy loved reading, playing piano, singing, and sewing. A memorial service will be held for Kathy at the Caroline Valley Community Church on Saturday, January 25th. Calling hours will be at 10:30 with a service to follow at 11 AM. A luncheon will be provided after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caroline Valley Community Church, P.O. Box 95, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herson-Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020