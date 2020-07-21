1/1
Kathryn "Katy" Grace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn "Katy" Grace

Ithaca - Katy's great networks of friends through life lost an amazing woman on July 18, 2020. Katy was a friend to anyone she met. She helped physically challenged children as a school-based occupational therapist for over 30 years. In retirement in Ithaca, NY, Katy was a proud member and past president of the Tompkins County Quilters Guild, an active P.E.O. sister, and a joyful singer in the Ithaca Community Chorus. A lifelong Episcopalian, Katy was always involved with her church, and she left her mark on others as a kind and loving person many looked up to, even though she was not tall.

Katy died suddenly following a fall that led to a broken arm and an indirect injury to her head that would prove too much. She died peacefully with her daughter at her side. She is pre-deceased by her parents and sister, Joanna Cragun Tinius, and survived by her husband, Harry T. Grace, Jr.; children, Kristen Grace (Brendan Wyly) and Tyler Grace (Stacy Grace); three grandchildren, Kate Wyly, Johnathon Grace, and Alex Grace; four nieces and nephews; and her recently discovered half-brother, Toby Perkins (Susan Buyer).

Katy was a devoted volunteer at the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestra. She was concerned about the environment and social justice. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra or to the Dorothy Cotton Institute.

During the time of COVID-19, the family arranged a private burial at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve on July 21, 2020, with plans for a later public memorial. To view an extended obituary or share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Burial
Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved