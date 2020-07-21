Kathryn "Katy" Grace
Ithaca - Katy's great networks of friends through life lost an amazing woman on July 18, 2020. Katy was a friend to anyone she met. She helped physically challenged children as a school-based occupational therapist for over 30 years. In retirement in Ithaca, NY, Katy was a proud member and past president of the Tompkins County Quilters Guild, an active P.E.O. sister, and a joyful singer in the Ithaca Community Chorus. A lifelong Episcopalian, Katy was always involved with her church, and she left her mark on others as a kind and loving person many looked up to, even though she was not tall.
Katy died suddenly following a fall that led to a broken arm and an indirect injury to her head that would prove too much. She died peacefully with her daughter at her side. She is pre-deceased by her parents and sister, Joanna Cragun Tinius, and survived by her husband, Harry T. Grace, Jr.; children, Kristen Grace (Brendan Wyly) and Tyler Grace (Stacy Grace); three grandchildren, Kate Wyly, Johnathon Grace, and Alex Grace; four nieces and nephews; and her recently discovered half-brother, Toby Perkins (Susan Buyer).
Katy was a devoted volunteer at the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestra. She was concerned about the environment and social justice. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra or to the Dorothy Cotton Institute.
During the time of COVID-19, the family arranged a private burial at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve on July 21, 2020, with plans for a later public memorial. To view an extended obituary or share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com
.