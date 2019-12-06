|
|
Kathryn L. Barkman
Ithaca/Interlaken - Kathryn L. Barkman, age 46, longtime resident of Cayuga Ridge Nursing & Rehab, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Ovid Federated Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard. A Service of Prayer and Remembrance will also be held in Kathryn's honor at 2:30pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Ithaca. Prayers of committal will be held privately at Lakeview Cemetery in Watkins Glen in the Spring. Kindly consider a donation in Kathryn's memory to . Kathryn was born in Geneva on May 28, 1973, the daughter of Delbert and Kathy (Wegner) Barkman. She was a graduate of Watkins Glen High School and had worked as a nurse's aide. Kathryn's life changed drastically after an auto accident in 1998, which left her severely disabled and paralyzed. Just prior to the accident, she lost her son, Brandon who was only 10 months old. Despite the tragedy that she endured, her spirit was always positive and upbeat. She was a delight for the staff at Cayuga Ridge, and had become part of the family atmosphere of the facility. At the same time, she was an inspiration to her own family, and they supported each other in ways that cannot be measured. Her family would also like to extend a sincere thanks to Hospicare for their care and dedication to Kathryn over the past several months. Kathryn is survived by her devoted and loving mother, Kathy (Mark) Jackson of Interlaken, Delbert (Susan) Barkman of Ovid; a brother, Andrew (Crystal) Barkman and their son, Liam of Interlaken. Kathryn was preceded in death by her infant son, Steven at only 8 days old, and by her son, Brandon. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuenralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019