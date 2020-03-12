Services
Kathryn M. Dimmick-Mead


1941 - 2020
Kathryn M. Dimmick-Mead Obituary
Kathryn M. Dimmick-Mead

Cincinnatus - Kathryn M. Dimmick-Mead of Cincinnatus passed away surrounded by family on March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Kathryn was born in Ulysses, Pennsylvania on July, 25, 1941 a daughter of the late Lawrence and Vesta (Hand) Mosher. She worked at the Tompkins County Courthouse before working at Emerson Power Transmission and lastly at Phyton in Ithaca to finish off her career. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Robin (Joe) Fulkerson; step daughter, Patricia Walp; her siblings, Robert "Gary" (Sylvia) Mosher, Donna (Thomas) Makitra and Lawrence (Linda) Mosher; her grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Elliott, Naomi (Jeff) Simmons, Olivia (Scott) Ganoung, Kira (Mike) Beeching, Logan Smith, Daniel and Joseph Walp and Jackalynne Vimislik; and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Jelleson, Carl Dimmick and Robert Mead; her grandparents George and Gretchen Hand; her siblings, Anna Dubois and Philip Mosher. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church, 4443 E Seneca Rd, Trumansburg, NY. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathryn's memory to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, http://www.alsa.org/donate/. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
