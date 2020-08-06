1/
Keith E. Newhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith E. Newhart

Groton - Keith E. Newhart, age 61 of Groton, NY passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born January 1, 1959 in Ithaca, NY he was the son of the late James and Veda Ross Newhart.

Keith is survived by his sister, Connie (Frederick, Jr.) Compagni of Homer, NY; brother, Michael (Veronica) Newhart of Little River, SC; half sister, Avon (Daniel) Aiken of Groton, NY; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved