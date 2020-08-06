Keith E. Newhart
Groton - Keith E. Newhart, age 61 of Groton, NY passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born January 1, 1959 in Ithaca, NY he was the son of the late James and Veda Ross Newhart.
Keith is survived by his sister, Connie (Frederick, Jr.) Compagni of Homer, NY; brother, Michael (Veronica) Newhart of Little River, SC; half sister, Avon (Daniel) Aiken of Groton, NY; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com