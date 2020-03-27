Resources
Age 39, passed away at his home in Charleston, SC (formerly of Freeville, NY) on March 21. Keith is survived by his mother, Kathleen (Bruce) Terry of Interlaken; brother, Patrick Reeves of Charleston, SC; son, Cole Reeves of Charleston SC; His grandmother, Elaine Fergus of Ithaca; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dahrl; brother, Justin Hover; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Gerald Reeves; and maternal grandfather, Richard Blackman.

There will be no services at this time. Take some time to go fishing with your loved ones. If you wish to help the family you can donate to https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-keith-reeves?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Take some time to go fishing with your loved ones.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
