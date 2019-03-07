Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Newark Valley High School Auditorium
Kelly A. Perkins Obituary
Kelly A. Perkins

Berkshire - No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good bye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why..... We welcomed Kelly into our world on December 15, 1999 but our hearts were broken on March 4th with the sudden and unexpected passing of our loving Kelly Anne Perkins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Friday, March 8th from 4 to 8 pm at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig Street, Newark Valley. A memorial service and celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 2 pm at the Newark Valley High School Auditorium. Memories may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.macphersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
