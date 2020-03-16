|
Kendra L. Utter
Ithaca - 4/10/57 - 3/12/20
Kendra L. Utter, 62 of Ithaca NY, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by and will be forever remembered by her Husband; Tex Utter, Daughters; Kimmie Hughes and Terri Utter. Sisters; Doris Hendrickson, Nancy Hendrickson, Bev Keane, Janet Fenton, Donna Stevens and Brenda Andrews. She will also be forever remembered by her Grandchildren Amber, Shay and Leia; Step Sons; Tracy, Todd, TJ and Tory Utter and 12 other grandchildren. Kendra was the daughter of the late Margaret King and Kenneth Perry. She was also predeceased by her Brothers; Gene and Bobby King.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020