Kenneth Augustine
Ithaca - Kenneth R. Augustine Age 82, of Ithaca passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, he was 82. Ken was born in Ithaca, New York on August 16, 1937. He was the son of Mary and John Augustine Sr. Ken was a graduate of Ithaca High School. Ken excelled in every sport he took on. Ken worked at Morse Chain company, was a trainer and driver of Sulky Horses and was self- employed. Ken was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Ken will be remembered for his great sports ability. He served in the United States Army in 1956. Ken is survived by his brother and sister in-law John Jr. & Ann Augustine, also several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial mass at the Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 AM, a private grave side service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Ithaca, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, New York 14850. Funeral services have been entrusted to Herson-Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 11, 2019