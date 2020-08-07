1/1
Kenneth Carnes
Kenneth Carnes

Lansing - It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Carnes. A lifetime Ithaca-area resident, Ken worked in the Ithaca School District for almost 35 years before retiring and taking up Residential Real Estate. An avid fisherman and hunter, Ken passed at his beloved home on Cayuga Lake surrounded by his loved ones.

Ken is predeceased by his parents, Fred & Erma Carnes and survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister Judy (Paul) Lynch; his children, Derek (Gina) Martindale, Shane (Missy Schomaker) Krobisch, Erin (Brian) Parente and Bryan Carnes. He is also leaving behind 7 beautiful grandchildren - Zachary, Bradley, & Annsley Martindale, Nathan & Macy Krobisch and Asa & Antonio Zannella.

Ken's family would like to thank their extended family, friends and neighbors for the support they received during this difficult time. They ask that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org). Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
