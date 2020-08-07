Kenneth Carnes
Lansing - It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Carnes. A lifetime Ithaca-area resident, Ken worked in the Ithaca School District for almost 35 years before retiring and taking up Residential Real Estate. An avid fisherman and hunter, Ken passed at his beloved home on Cayuga Lake surrounded by his loved ones.
Ken is predeceased by his parents, Fred & Erma Carnes and survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister Judy (Paul) Lynch; his children, Derek (Gina) Martindale, Shane (Missy Schomaker) Krobisch, Erin (Brian) Parente and Bryan Carnes. He is also leaving behind 7 beautiful grandchildren - Zachary, Bradley, & Annsley Martindale, Nathan & Macy Krobisch and Asa & Antonio Zannella.
Ken's family would like to thank their extended family, friends and neighbors for the support they received during this difficult time. They ask that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org
