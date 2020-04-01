|
Kenneth H. Westbrook
Kenneth H. Westbrook, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2020 at the Canandaigua VA Hospice Center. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He was a World War 2 Army Veteran who landed on Omaha Beach 9 days after d day to drive tanks and ammunition to the front lines. He was stubborn and determined, like any great soldier, right up to the last breath, and his daughter, Pamela, had the profound honor to sit at his side when he left us.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services due to the current covid19 crisis. Burial of his ashes will take place at Sampson Veterans Cemetery at a date to be announced.
Ken was born April 17, 1925 in Ithaca, NY, the son of Frederick H. Westbrook and Clara Letts Westbrook. He was a graduate of Trumansburg Central High School and served in the US Army from 1943 to 1946 during World War 2. Ken was employed by Suburban Propane in Harford, NY for 20 years and subsequently he and his wife owned an antique shop in Interlaken.
Ken is survived by his wife, Dawn G. Westbrook of Romulus, daughters, Dianna Schooley of Ithaca, Alice Marie Sunda of Louisiana, Pamela (Joseph) Nakoski of Bloomfield, Sharon (Richard) Durfee of Interlaken, Susan (Randy) Williams of Interlaken, and sons John W. (Allison) Stiles of Spencer and Mark W. Stiles of Interlaken, as well as over 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Betty) Westbrook of Interlaken, sisters Joan (Harvey) Smith of Trumansburg and Shirley (Richard) West of Waterloo, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. And last but far from least, his beloved dog, Lucas, who brought him endless joy!!!
Ken was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Wescena Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Finger Lakes Cremations, LLC of Macedon, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Rochester , Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692, or honorflightrochester.org
Love this life and take nothing for granted. It is beautiful, imperfect, but gratifying in many ways. Hold those you love close, and smile…. Ken would like that!
