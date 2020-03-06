|
Kenneth Michael Murray
Trumansburg - Kenneth Michael Murray (59), of Trumansburg, NY died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a seven year battle against Bulbar-onset ALS initiated by drilling on mercury amalgam dental fillings. Ken was a beloved son of Kenneth Walter and Ruth (Copp) Murray, born on March 31, 1960 in Ithaca, NY. A 1978 graduate of Trumansburg Central School, Kenny earned a B.S. in business administration from SUNY Oswego, and started his 32 year career at Borg Warner Automotive just before his marriage to wife, Laurie on March 18, 1983. Kenny was an amazing athlete and a true gentleman, with impeccable character and integrity. He was handsome, but humble, with a beautiful smile and great sense of humor. He was a wonderful friend, loved serving others, was conscientious and hard working. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather, creating many happy memories with his family. Ken loved baking his famous cookies, tending to his chickens and garden, riding motorcycles, and playing racquetball. He was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the family pond in May 2014. God blessed him with adventures, ministering angels, and many miracles during his seven year real-life "Survivor ALS" challenge. Kenny was a huge fan of "Survivor" and had wanted to be a contestant. It is clear to his wife and others who witnessed his superhuman strength and endurance, that Ken would have certainly won the million dollars had he been on the show. Ken is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years, Laurie (Borden) Murray; his four children, Lindsay (Patrick) Mitchell, Jordan (Diana) Murray, Olivia Murray and Elise Murray; grandchildren, Nolan, Gerret, Auburn, Sam, Emma, Ellie and Michael; his brother, Ted (Karen) Murray; brothers-in-law, Aaron (Pat) Borden, and Timothy Megivern; and mother-in-law, Kaye Borden. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carol Megivern and his Father-in-law, Delano Borden. Wife & children will receive family and friends from 1-3 pm followed by Memorial service at 3 pm on Saturday, March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Drive, Ithaca NY. Private burial at Jones Cemetery will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenneth's honor to: Laurie G & Kenneth M Murray TTE The Eternal Family Trust, P.O. Box 224, Trumansburg NY 14886 (daughters college fund and mortgage). For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
