Kenneth R. Blyler
Ithaca - Kenneth R. Blyler, 80, went to be be with His Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was born October 22, 1938 in Lykens, PA to his late parents Glenn and Dorothy (Ferree) Blyler.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Willow M. Blyler, son Steven (Angela) Blyler, granddaughters, Christen and Ericka Blyler, sister Glenda Blyler and brother Gerald Blyler, both of PA, mother in law Mildred Johnson, sisters in law Patricia Blyler, Patsy (Reggie) Handy, and Tina Alleman, brothers Tom (Karen) Paul, Howard Paul III (Christen), all of PA, and several other relatives, and close friends. He was predeceased in death by his brother Darryl Blyler and sister in law Joanne Messner, father in law Howard Paul Jr. and step mother in law Sarah (Betty) Paul.
Ken served in the US Army for 3 years as a Morse Code operator in Anchorage, AK, he was employed with A&P stores for 42 years, was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist church for many years where he taught Sunday School, served as both Deacon and Trustee, and sang in the Choir. He held religious services at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home for 38 years as he had compassion for older people and loved spending time with them. He was a member of the Gideon's International for many years and loved to hand out Bibles and talk to people about the Lord. An active outdoorsman, Ken also enjoyed hunting and fishing for most of his life. Ken enjoyed time spent with friends and family and adored his two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church 1019 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY on Monday, April 8, 2019. There will be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until 11 AM with a service to follow, officiated by Pastor Richard Hack from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads. A graveside Committal Service will follow with full Military Honors at the Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In Ken's memory, contributions can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church or Gideon's International.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 6, 2019