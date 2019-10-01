|
|
In Loving Memory of:
Kenneth R. Conklin II
March 23rd, 1957 - October 1st, 2018
He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working. For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken, his wants were very few, and most of the time his worries went unspoken too. He was there…A firm foundation through all our storms of life, A sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings, the man that we called Dad
Love your "babies"
Jeremy & Meggan Conklin
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 1, 2019