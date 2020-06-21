Kevin J. Weatherby
Trumansburg - Kevin J. Weatherby, age 47, of Perry City Road, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident. Kevin was born in Wellsville, New York on November 14, 1972. He attended Trumansburg Schools, and has worked as an electrician for the IBEW Local #241 Electrical Union for over 20 years. Kevin enjoyed classic country music, riding his bicycle and playing his guitar. His keen ability to pick up details served him well, not only at his profession, but in his hobbies, home improvements and woodworking. His willingness to help his family and friends with projects will always be appreciated and unmatched. Kevin loved the outdoors, his home and he had a fond appreciation for nature. He is survived by his parents; Ed Weatherby of Interlaken, Jennifer Weatherby of Leesburg, FL; his brothers, Dale T. (Tammy) Aldrich Jr. of Winter Park, FL and Andy (Jill) Weatherby of Interlaken; his children, Tucker, Amelia and Allegheny Weatherby all of Enfield and a grandson, Rahsean Abdur-Razzaaq; his nieces and nephews Justin McCarthy, Brooke Aldrich, Joseph Weatherby and Ashlyn Weatherby and a large extended family and his special friend, Sue Johnson of Interlaken. The family will hold services privately and they ask you to remember Kevin with a smile and kindly consider a donation in his memory to: Contact IBEW Local #241 JATC.For additional information, please call Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.