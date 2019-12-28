|
Kevin Mark Davis
Cicero - Kevin Mark Davis, 40 of Cicero, NY and formerly of Dryden, went home unexpectedly to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. He was born on October 23, 1979, the son of Nelson and Linda Evington Davis at Tompkins County Hospital in Ithaca. Kevin graduated from Dryden Central High School in 1998 and Tompkins Cortland Community College in 2000. He was active on the football team in high school and played softball for his church team. Kevin was an avid golfer and played in several tournaments. He was a member of the Dryden Baptist Church. Kevin worked as the Asset Protection Manager at Wal-Mart in Cicero. On April 27, 2013, Kevin married the love of his life Amy Argento.
Kevin enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, Florida, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach with his wife Amy and family. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew & cousin. Everyone that knew him was blessed and we will miss him. He was a friend to everyone and everyone loved him.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Amy; parents, Nelson and Linda Davis of Dryden; brothers: Brian (Anna) Davis of Lansing and Nathan (Amber) Davis of Dryden; mother-in-law Diane Morrison of Clay, NY; father-in-law Steve Argento of East Syracuse; brother-in-law Adam (Carissa) Argento of Bridgeport, NY; nephews: Zachary Davis, Corbin Davis, Dajian Young, Briley Young, Kyler Davis; nieces: Montanna Young, Chloe Davis and Emilia Argento, who dearly loved her "Uncle Henry"; and many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.
He was predeceased by grandparents Keith and Audra Davis and Buford and Marian Evington; Uncle Jim Davis, Aunt Carolyn Davis, Uncle David Hall; Cousin Jeff Davis; step father-in-law Dan Morrison, and Kev and Amy's good friend Liz Lucas.
In Honor of Kevin's wishes, the family will receive friends and relatives for a time of remembrance and celebration of his life at Dryden Baptist Church, 138 Virgil Road, Dryden on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dryden Baptist Church. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden has arrangements.
"In Christ, to die is gain" Philippians 1:21
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019