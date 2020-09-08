Kevin R. Talty



Ithaca - October 26, 1963 - September 06, 2020



Kevin R. Talty, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend.



Kevin was born October 26, 1963 in Buffalo, NY; the oldest of 6 siblings. He was a proud lifelong, although often frustrated, Bills and Sabres fan.



Kevin is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen (Drossos) Talty and daughter, Elizabeth. His parents, Richard & Mary Ann Talty. Siblings Michael Talty (Annemarie), Patrick Talty (Lisa), Mary Beth Sullivan (Neil), Kate McShea (Keith) and Lynn Carsrud (Nathan) along with nieces and nephews. In-laws, Jerry & Nina Drossos and sister-in-law, Angela Menagias (Jerry). In addition, Kevin had many close friends from growing up and working in Buffalo, attending his two colleges, and his life and work in Ithaca, NY.



Kevin attended Canisius High School, Rochester Institute of Technology and Clarkson University. He met his wife, Helen, at Clarkson while they were both studying for their MBA's where he proclaimed love at first sight. Kevin & Helen married in 1997, moved to Ithaca, NY and raised their daughter, Elizabeth.



Kevin was a sales representative in food packaging from 1991-2015. He most recently managed the family's rental properties, earning a reputation of being a very responsive and compassionate landlord.



Kevin played golf as often as he was able and was always willing to travel on the whims of his wife to concerts, Broadway shows, weekend getaways and European locations. Kevin was a great storyteller, and his friends and family will miss hearing his numerous facts and stories that he loved to share.



Kevin's greatest joy and achievement was his daughter, Elizabeth. He was extremely proud of her and her choice to attend Pennsylvania State University. He was a loving, patient and involved father who, without complaint, shuttled his daughter to all her extracurricular and sporting activities including softball and hockey. He never missed a game and was always present to help and support her as a coach, manager or spectator.



Due to attendance restrictions caused by COVID-19 Fr. Joseph Marcoux will celebrate a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church limited to Kevin's family on Thursday, September 10th. Live streaming details will be forthcoming.



In lieu of flowers, Kevin's memory may be honored with a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the Cass Park Enclosure Project c/o Friends of the Youth Bureau PO Box 4198, Ithaca, NY 14852.









