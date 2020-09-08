1/1
Kevin R. Talty
1963 - 2020
Kevin R. Talty

Ithaca - October 26, 1963 - September 06, 2020

Kevin R. Talty, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend.

Kevin was born October 26, 1963 in Buffalo, NY; the oldest of 6 siblings. He was a proud lifelong, although often frustrated, Bills and Sabres fan.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen (Drossos) Talty and daughter, Elizabeth. His parents, Richard & Mary Ann Talty. Siblings Michael Talty (Annemarie), Patrick Talty (Lisa), Mary Beth Sullivan (Neil), Kate McShea (Keith) and Lynn Carsrud (Nathan) along with nieces and nephews. In-laws, Jerry & Nina Drossos and sister-in-law, Angela Menagias (Jerry). In addition, Kevin had many close friends from growing up and working in Buffalo, attending his two colleges, and his life and work in Ithaca, NY.

Kevin attended Canisius High School, Rochester Institute of Technology and Clarkson University. He met his wife, Helen, at Clarkson while they were both studying for their MBA's where he proclaimed love at first sight. Kevin & Helen married in 1997, moved to Ithaca, NY and raised their daughter, Elizabeth.

Kevin was a sales representative in food packaging from 1991-2015. He most recently managed the family's rental properties, earning a reputation of being a very responsive and compassionate landlord.

Kevin played golf as often as he was able and was always willing to travel on the whims of his wife to concerts, Broadway shows, weekend getaways and European locations. Kevin was a great storyteller, and his friends and family will miss hearing his numerous facts and stories that he loved to share.

Kevin's greatest joy and achievement was his daughter, Elizabeth. He was extremely proud of her and her choice to attend Pennsylvania State University. He was a loving, patient and involved father who, without complaint, shuttled his daughter to all her extracurricular and sporting activities including softball and hockey. He never missed a game and was always present to help and support her as a coach, manager or spectator.

Due to attendance restrictions caused by COVID-19 Fr. Joseph Marcoux will celebrate a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church limited to Kevin's family on Thursday, September 10th. Live streaming details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, Kevin's memory may be honored with a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the Cass Park Enclosure Project c/o Friends of the Youth Bureau PO Box 4198, Ithaca, NY 14852.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

26 entries
September 8, 2020
Helen and Talty family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. My deepest condolences.

Kim Roman
September 8, 2020
Helen,
Carla and I are more than saddened by the passing of Kevin. He was more than a business associate,he was a dear friend. You and Elizabeth are in our prayers.

Take care,

Joe &Carla Alfieri
September 8, 2020
Helen, Elizabeth and the Talty Family,

We are so sorry to hear of Kevin's passing.
I will always remember Kevin's warm
smile while working with him and he what a
dear friend he was to my brother, Bob.
You are in our thoughts and prayers during
this difficult time.

Jeanette Chudy Farrell and family

Jeanette Farrell
September 8, 2020
Helen & Elizabeth, we are just so sorry.
Jim, Melanie & Nathan Solomon
Melanie & Jim Solomon
September 8, 2020
Kevin was a classmate at Canisius High School in Buffalo. He was known for his irreverent wit and steadfast friendship. He was never one to proclaim himself as better than someone else; he just accepted you as you were. As you without question know, Kevin was a very special person.

My sincere condolences to his wife, daughter and family.
Chris O&#8217;Brien
September 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss, Talty family. You’re in my prayers. Kevin was an amazingly nice person.
Linda Youngman
September 8, 2020
Helen, Elizabeth and all the Talty's,

So sorry and saddened to hear of Kevin's passing. Always had so much fun with him and Helen. He will be missed. love to you.
Jim & Lynn Wannemacher
September 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss. Sympathies to the family
David Zygaj
September 8, 2020
Our deepest Sympathies to you all, from everyone in the Talty Clan. Brid Talty
Brid Talty
September 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to your family for the loss of Kevin. We will keep him and your entire family in our prayers.
Rob & Erin Gauchat
September 8, 2020
Karen LaFace
September 8, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. We will miss seeing him. Our heartfelt condolences to Helen, Elizabeth, and the entire family. May his memory be eternal.
Maria Hopko
September 8, 2020
Dear Helen and Lizzie, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We are so sorry for your loss. Lizzie’s friends loved spending time at her home with Kevin and Helen. Our thoughts are with you now and always. With love and prayers, Zoe, Andy, Karen, Lucy and Quentin Getzin
Karen LaFace
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Helen and Elizabeth and your immediate families. I worked with Kevin for numerous years in the Foodservice business as a supplier and friend. Many good times together making sales calls in NY State, many laughs sharing stories as well as visits with his family in Ithaca. I will miss you my friend and staying in contact with you.
God Bless.
Greg Ives
September 8, 2020
So many Great Memories had and shared with Kevin,. My deepest sympathy to you all as you go through this difficult time. May the Angels Guide him home.
Drew McAuliffe
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to Helen and Elizabeth. Kevin was a friend both in business and outside as well. He will be greatly missed.
Clark Wooley
September 8, 2020
Kevin was always willing to give of himself to help others. May his memory be eternal.
Ann Bantuvanis
September 8, 2020
Mike and Annemarie and the Tatly family,
My sincere heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
May God bless Kevin and give your family the strength and love to get through this difficult time.

Dan Myers and the Myers family
Dan Myers
September 8, 2020
I played golf with Kevin many times, he was always the gentleman. My condolences to the family
Lance Sprague
September 8, 2020
It was an honor to know Kevin and to watch him be such an amazing husband and father. Thinking of Helen, Elizabeth and the entire Talty family as you grieve this sudden loss. Hugs and Love to you all.
Glenn + Michelle Cobb
September 8, 2020
To all of the Taltys, we are devastated by your sudden loss. Kevin was such a fun, interesting and all around great guy. He will truly be missed by so many. May your memories with him help guide you in times to come as they will for us.. Sending love to you all.
Patrick & Mindy Ernle
Friend
September 8, 2020
Amy and I send along our thoughts and prayers to the Talty Family.
John Turner
September 7, 2020
Thinking of and praying for the Talty family.
Peg Devine
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Helen, Elizabeth and family. Kevin was a wonderful, friendly man who will be greatly missed. May your loving memories help you through this very difficult time.
Debi Hoover
September 7, 2020
Kev was a FANTASTIC person! He, you, and your entire extended families always treated us like family! It is with a heavy heavy heart and much sadness that I say he'll be missed.
Mark Weiler
September 7, 2020
God bless Kevin. Our prayers are with you all in Ithaca. Stay strong.
Taltys of Orchard Park
