|
|
Kiely Jai Labar
Greensboro, NC - Kiely Jai Labar entered the world surrounded by love on June 24, 1999 and left her loved ones heartbroken and eternally thankful for the gift of her life when she passed on February 26, 2019.
Kiely is loved by everyone with whom she crossed paths. She had a warm heart, a laugh and smile that would light up the entire room. Kiely's love for her family and friends was unconditional, especially for her son, Geovanni. She loved traveling to new places, especially New York City and North Carolina. She enjoyed many trips on Cayuga Lake with cousins, aunts and uncles. Picnics and birthday parties were among the many family gatherings that Kiely loved.
Kiely is predeceased by her beloved great-grandmother Phyllis Hamilton, great-grandmother Edna Saplin, her grandfather Jack Labar. She is survived by her son Geovanni, mother Kimberly Lattin, father Jason Labar, grandfather Rick Lattin Sr. (Louise), grandmother Judy Lattin, grandmother Marlene Labar, Sisters Natasha Malagisi (Ethan), Jaiden Labar, and Keegan Labar. Nieces Liliyan, Charlotte and Cydney and nephew Logan. Rick Lattin Jr. (Kim), Robert Lattin (Pam), Randy Lattin (Amy) Cousins Charlotte Barnhardt (Tim), Amy Lane (Jim), Lori Day (Matt) and Charles Lattin (Emily). Godmother Stacy Tilton. Special cousins Jake and Andrew Lattin, Lacey and Zach Lattin, Keegan, Kaylynn, and Kloee Lattin, David and Jessica Barnhart, Seth and Taylor Day.
Services will be held for family and friends at the Brooktondale Fire Department on Friday, March 15th at 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the Lattin family has set up a trust fund for Kiely's son, Geovanni. Details to be announced.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 9, 2019