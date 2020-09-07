Kim Marie (Kalaf) Augustine



Kim Marie (Kalaf) Augustine was surrounded by family as she passed peacefully after a long courageous battle against cancer on September 4, 2020. Kim was born June 8, 1967 in Ithaca, New York. She is survived by: Eddie Kalaf (husband), John and Ann Augustine (parents), Lorenda and Lindsey Harrell (daughters), John (Amy) Augustine (brother), Anthony (Rhonda) Augustine (brother), Rylie (granddaughter), and Anthony and Brandon Augustine (nephews). Kim graduated from Ithaca High School in 1985. She was employed at Crossmore Law Firm and then served as the office manager at Miller Mayer Law Firm for the past 30 years. Kim was a loving and dedicated mother/grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.



"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.



Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear."



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 113 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, New York. There will be a private graveside service for the family. A Celebration of Life to honor Kim will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of Ithaca would be greatly appreciated.









