Kimberly Ann Whiffen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Ann Whiffen

Aurora - Kimberly Ann Whiffen, 42, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Kimberly was born January 28, 1978 in Auburn, a daughter of Mary Ann (Mullally) Whiffen of Aurora, and the late Carl R. Whiffen, Sr.

Kimberly was a 1996 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School. She was formerly employed with Willet Dairy in Locke and Pritchard Automotive in Ithaca. For the past several years she had been employed as an administrative assistant for the Statler Hotel at Cornell University. Kim loved hiking and enjoyed spending time with family and friends around bonfires.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three daughters, Hannah Whiffen (Josh McUmber), Mya and Victoria Luoma, and their father, Donald Luoma; two brothers, Carl Whiffen Jr. (Debbie), and Terry Whiffen (Sarah), and four nieces.

A Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved