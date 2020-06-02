Kimberly Ann Whiffen



Aurora - Kimberly Ann Whiffen, 42, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020.



Kimberly was born January 28, 1978 in Auburn, a daughter of Mary Ann (Mullally) Whiffen of Aurora, and the late Carl R. Whiffen, Sr.



Kimberly was a 1996 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School. She was formerly employed with Willet Dairy in Locke and Pritchard Automotive in Ithaca. For the past several years she had been employed as an administrative assistant for the Statler Hotel at Cornell University. Kim loved hiking and enjoyed spending time with family and friends around bonfires.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three daughters, Hannah Whiffen (Josh McUmber), Mya and Victoria Luoma, and their father, Donald Luoma; two brothers, Carl Whiffen Jr. (Debbie), and Terry Whiffen (Sarah), and four nieces.



A Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store