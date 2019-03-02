Kimberly M. Edwards



- - Kimberly M Edwards passed away on 24 February 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD in January 1990. Kim was a beautiful, intelligent, funny, and very loving and thoughtful young lady. She loved to dance, to write, to do gymnastics, and to help others. She leaves behind a legacy of soulful, inspiring, deep, and funny writings and videos. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a contributing author to Chicken Soup for the Soul: Best Mom Ever!: 101 Stories of Gratitude, Love and Wisdom. Her many friends and acquaintances will miss her, she brought loving wit, sparkle, and humor into their lives.



She is survived by her mother Melissa Shames and her brother Charles Edwards of Ithaca, NY, her half-sister Jennifer Edwards and her father Arthur Edwards of Baltimore, MD, her grandfather Peter Shames with Jan Baron Shames of Los Angeles, and grandmother Sally MacDowell with Bob Marciszewski of Glen Arm, MD, and her cat Colton.



In lieu of flowers please donate to a dedicated to helping those in need. Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary