Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Kimberly Edwards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly M. Edwards


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly M. Edwards Obituary
Kimberly M. Edwards

- - Kimberly M Edwards passed away on 24 February 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD in January 1990. Kim was a beautiful, intelligent, funny, and very loving and thoughtful young lady. She loved to dance, to write, to do gymnastics, and to help others. She leaves behind a legacy of soulful, inspiring, deep, and funny writings and videos. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a contributing author to Chicken Soup for the Soul: Best Mom Ever!: 101 Stories of Gratitude, Love and Wisdom. Her many friends and acquaintances will miss her, she brought loving wit, sparkle, and humor into their lives.

She is survived by her mother Melissa Shames and her brother Charles Edwards of Ithaca, NY, her half-sister Jennifer Edwards and her father Arthur Edwards of Baltimore, MD, her grandfather Peter Shames with Jan Baron Shames of Los Angeles, and grandmother Sally MacDowell with Bob Marciszewski of Glen Arm, MD, and her cat Colton.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a dedicated to helping those in need.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now