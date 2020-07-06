1/2
Kit Lambert
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kit Lambert

Ithaca - Kit Lambert, 97, of Ithaca, NY, died on July 5, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, while surrounded by her family. Kit was born in 1923 in Binghamton, NY. She is survived by her children, Victoria Boynton, Rebecca Norton, Ben Boynton Jr., and Elizabeth Thomas; four step children, John Lambert, Jim Lambert, Steve Lambert, and Sue Ault; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Blessed with a zest for life, a sense of humor, and a sparkling energy, Kit loved a good conversation, a fast drive in one of her many convertibles, a dry martini, and a cut-throat ping pong game.

Her lively curiosity and adventurous spirit led her to accept employment with Aramco in Saudi Arabia as a young woman, to adopt Cornell international students into our family, to live for a year in Switzerland with her children, to ski in the Rockies and the Alps, to winter in Australia, and vacation in the Caribbean. She was a horseback rider, an avid Master Gardener, an excellent chef and entertainer, and a joyful dancer. She liked Delbert McClinton enough to take two of her grandsons on a Delbert McClinton cruise to serve as dance partners. At her 90th birthday party, she danced every dance and sang "Young at Heart" with the band.

In the 1960s, Kit broke her leg skiing and—bored—invited some lively friends to talk; they launched Summer Ithaca, the beginnings of the Ithaca Festival and the Hangar Theater. She had a career in real estate and was the first woman appraiser in Tompkins County.

Kit and her first husband, Ben Boynton, father of her four children, moved to Ithaca in 1952. After their marriage ended, she and her excellent friend, Brud Dolph, spent time together with both sets of children. She married Jock Lambert in 1973 and enjoyed his company until his death in 2004. She moved to Kendal at Ithaca in her late 80s and has been a vibrant member of that community, as she has been everywhere she's landed. She loved and was loved by her children, step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends.

She will be interred at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield, NY. Her children plan to have a memorial gathering after the pandemic. If you would like make a contribution in Kit's memory, please consider Friends of Stewart Park, 120 Brindley Street, Suite 4, Ithaca, NY 14850, or online at https://www.friendsofstewartpark.org/getinvolved.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved