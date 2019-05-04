Resources
Landis Lee (Lannie) Boyd

Minnetonka, MN. - Landis Lee (Lannie) Boyd died April 28, 2019. He was born to Edith and Harold Boyd on December 1, 1923, in the family farm home in Adair County, IA.

He studied Agricultural Engineering at Iowa State University, receiving his B.S.A.E, in August 1947 and his M.S.A.E. in December 1948. He later completed his Ph.D. in August 1959. He taught at Cornell University from 1948 to 1964.

He was married to Lila Mae (Hummel) from September 7, 1946, until her death on July 7, 2012. He is survived by their children, Susan (James) Harrington, Barbara Page, Shirley Boyd (John Estall), Carl (Dana) Boyd, Philip Boyd, and 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Memorials preferred to Rotary International or The .
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019
