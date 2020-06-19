Larry Knuutila
1939 - 2020
Larry Knuutila

Gastonia - 1939-2020

Laurence "Larry" Emil Knuutila, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Belair Health Care, Gastonia. He was born in Ithaca, New York on July 9, 1939 and was the son of the late Emil Henry and Vivian Vergason Knuutila.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Knuutila.

Larry was a member of Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church, was a Past Master of the Carolina Masonic Lodge # 681, Slaterville Springs, New York. He was an avid golfer, former member of Catatonk Golf Club, Candor, New York and loved to bowl and hunt.

Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Rathbun Knuutila; two sons, CW4 James Laurence Knuutila and wife Pamela of Gastonia, Steven Dean Knuutila and wife Elizabeth of Ithaca, New York; one sister, Carol Ciaschi of Ithaca, New York; two brothers, Harold Knuutila and wife Judy of Groton, New York, David Knuutila of Lockport, New York; four grandchildren, Alissa Knuutila Davis (Craig); Kayla Knuutila, Samatha Knuutila and 2LT Timothy Knuutila; one great grandchild, Carter Wilcox.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 23rd at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Baer officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com; Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Knuutila family.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
June 19, 2020
Saying prayers for you all.
Lisa Westfall
Family Friend
June 19, 2020
Jim, Pam, and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Knuutila.
You are in my thoughts and prayers for comfort. Let
all the happy memories bring joy to you all.
Billie Taylor
Friend
