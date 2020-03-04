|
|
Larry R. Hopkins
Dryden - Larry R. Hopkins, age 84 of Dryden, NY passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
Born December 10, 1935, in Cortland, NY he was the son of the late Robert D. and Margaret Gargaro Hopkins. He was retired from Smith-Corona after 30 years of employment. He was an Army reservist until 1969, was an accomplished bowler in the 60s, an avid snowmobiler in the 70s, a Dodgers-turned-NY Yankees fan and a NY Giants fan.
Larry is survived by his wife of 26 years, Susan Little Hopkins at home; children, Spring Tennant (Gary), Scott Hopkins (Susan), Ellen Pace, Elaine Tryon (Kent) and Kelly Hopkins; step-children, Christine (James) Norton and Eric Reardon; grandchildren, David, Christopher and Daniel Clapper, Justin Higgins, Tim Hopkins, Danielle Simmons, Brian Tryon, Jared Pace; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Zachery Norton; brother, Richard (Beverly) Hopkins; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition, he was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Heath Hopkins in 1993 and his brother, Chuck Hopkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with visitation from 12 - 1 pm prior to the service. Burial will be later in the spring at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 13 Beech St. Johnson City, NY 13790. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020