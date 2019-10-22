|
|
Laura A. Hollenbeck
Ithaca - Hollenbeck, Laura A. of Ithaca passed away with family by her side at the age 57 on October 11, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, caretaker and best friend, Jeffery Hollenbeck; her sons Benjamin and Tjaden Predmore; her stepdaughter Jackie (Brian) Babcock. She was predeceased by her daughter Rebecca Predmore and her mother Judy Armstrong. She is survived by her father Roger Armstrong; her siblings Kathy (Chris) Quiring, Molly Brown, Brian (Stacey) Armstrong and Nancy (Brian) Morgan; several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Services will be held at Peoples Baptist Church in Newfield on November 9, 2019. Calling hours are from 10-11, service at 11 . A private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Newfield will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019