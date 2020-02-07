Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Laura G. Boehlecke


1940 - 2020
Laura G. Boehlecke Obituary
Laura G. Boehlecke

Lansing - Laura Greene Boehlecke, 79, of Lansing, NY, passed away at her home while surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Mount Kisco, NY, on October 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Laura (Abbott) Greene. She earned a Bachelor's degree in 1962 from Elmira College, and continued to complete her Master's in education. Laura was a sixth grade reading teacher at Lansing Central School District, retiring in 2001 after 38 years in the district.

Laura was a member of the PEO Sisterhood and formerly active in Rotary International. She loved to read and spend time at her home on Cape Cod.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Randy) Suwara, and their children Gavin and Morgan of Lansing, NY; and son, Robert (Carrie) Boehlecke, and their children Braeden and Brynne of Henderson, NV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Coyner.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
