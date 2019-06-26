|
Laura J. Mainville
Groton - Laura J. Mainville, 80, of Groton, NY passed away June 23, 2019.
Laura was born in Ithaca, NY on Sept. 28, 1938, and was adopted by the late John and Louise LaBar.
Laura held several positions in her life time, including employment with Jamesway Dept. Store, and at Morse Chain Credit Union. Laura was known for her Spiritual work over the last 30 years as a Psychic and Spiritualist minister. She touched the lives of so many people during her journey.
Laura is survived by her children: Normand "Rick" (Christine) Mainville, John (Yvonne) Mainville, Jeanine (Paul) Gerbasi, and Ronda (Timothy) Park; grandchildren: Joseph (Jessica) Mainville, Karollea (Jason) David, Andrew (Morgan) Hughes, Brittnay Mainville, and Daniel Hughes; along with six step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Laura's life will be held in her honor at 1 pm, Sat., July 20, 2019, at 1297 Spring Street Ext., Groton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unity of Light Spiritual Center, Inc., 955 Main St., Vestal, NY 13850, or to the Groton Ambulance Fund, PO Box 96, Groton, NY 13073.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 26, 2019