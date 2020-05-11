Resources
Laura M. Butts Obituary
Locke - Laura M. Butts, 91, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Cortland Park Care Center.

Laura was born May 25, 1928 in West Groton, a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Edna M. (Smith) White. She was a 1947 graduate of Groton Central School, and was employed with Smith-Corona in both Groton and Cortland for over 25 years. In earlier years she had been employed with GLF and Evaporated Filters in Ithaca.

Laura was a member of the Groton Alumni Association, the Groton Historical Association, and the Groton Community Church U.C.C.

She is survived by a son, Charles of Locke, two daughters, Florence Allen (James) of Groton, and Barbara Andrews (Jim) of Brooktondale, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Ronald S. "Buttsy" Butts in 2016; by three sisters: Ruth Garrett, Jane Nichols,and Ann White; and by a brother, Francis White.

At Laura's request, there will be no service or calling hours.

Interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Groton Historical Association, or to the Groton Community Church, U.C.C.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020
