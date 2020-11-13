Lawrence C. San Soucie



King Ferry - Lawrence C. San Soucie of King Ferry N.Y. passed away at home on October 20, 2020.



Larry was born in Ithaca N.Y. He attended Trumansburg schools. He served in the United States Marines.



Larry was a body shop technician until he suffered a stroke in 1989. After his stroke he found that with his love for wildlife and his background in bodywork he was able to create beautiful wildlife sculptures.



Larry and Debbie enjoyed travelling to many different States to participate in many Wildlife Carving Shows.



For many years Larry put on a spectacular Fireworks show every 4th of July. The bigger and louder the better!



Larry loved to fish. Larry and Debbie spent many hours on Cayuga Lake and Lake Ontario in all kinds of weather.



Larry could solve about any problem you threw at him. He knew what to do and was always prepared.



He had such a lively personality that will be greatly missed.



Larry is survived by his girlfriend of 42 years Debra Marion.



Very loved and spoiled dogs Ladybug and Rumsey.



Brother Emmett (Liz) San Soucie and Brother Brent (Sandy) San Soucie.



Larry was predeceased by his Father Louis (Willa) San Soucie, mother Betty Grover, a great Grandmother Blanche (Sawyer) Tucker that he thought the world of and spoke of often.



There will be a celebration of Larry's Life next Summer.









