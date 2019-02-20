Services
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-3590
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Sam" Drake


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence "Sam" Drake Obituary
Lawrence "Sam" Drake

Ithaca - Lawrence "Sam" Drake was a lifelong resident of Ithaca, passed away peacefully at the Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness. Sam was born in Ithaca on October 22, 1931, son of the late Carey L. Drake and Barbara A. Drake. His journey in life started young. He lived on his own when he was 16. His first job was at a co-op food store, where he met and married his wife Marilyn Drake. They were married 67 years and she passed away in 2018. Together they had four children. Sam was a dedicated, hard worker. He worked at Wilcox Press for 32 years and Arnold Printing for 10 years.

Sam was also a devoted father, friend and coworker. He loved card games with friends, sharing a laugh with others, cooking, gardening and animals. He was most proud of his family. The world lost one of God's greatest gem.

Sam is survived by one brother, Mert Drake, one sister, Clara Camilli, three children, Janet Kenjerski (John), Paul Drake, Tom Drake (Lisa), grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister, Madeline Mcfall and son, John Drake.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. Contributions in Sam's memory can be made to SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.