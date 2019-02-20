|
|
Lawrence "Sam" Drake
Ithaca - Lawrence "Sam" Drake was a lifelong resident of Ithaca, passed away peacefully at the Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness. Sam was born in Ithaca on October 22, 1931, son of the late Carey L. Drake and Barbara A. Drake. His journey in life started young. He lived on his own when he was 16. His first job was at a co-op food store, where he met and married his wife Marilyn Drake. They were married 67 years and she passed away in 2018. Together they had four children. Sam was a dedicated, hard worker. He worked at Wilcox Press for 32 years and Arnold Printing for 10 years.
Sam was also a devoted father, friend and coworker. He loved card games with friends, sharing a laugh with others, cooking, gardening and animals. He was most proud of his family. The world lost one of God's greatest gem.
Sam is survived by one brother, Mert Drake, one sister, Clara Camilli, three children, Janet Kenjerski (John), Paul Drake, Tom Drake (Lisa), grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister, Madeline Mcfall and son, John Drake.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Contributions in Sam's memory can be made to SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 20, 2019