Lawrence "Larry" E. Carpenter
Dryden - Lawrence "Larry" E. Carpenter 76 of Dryden passed away on February 28, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma. Born on May 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Edith Bowker Carpenter.
Larry lived his entire life in Dryden and graduated from Dryden High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from Morrisville College in 1963 with an "ag" engineering degree and from SUNY Oswego in 1968 with an industrial arts degree.
He taught school for several years at Southern Cayuga before returning to work with his parents at Dryden Implement. After the store closed, he went on to build the NAPA building and develop Tannery Circle; then went on to work for the Town of Dryden Highway Department for twenty years. Larry's work can best be seen at the Dryden Lake Park-the hand built fishing docks, pavilions and play area. He never really retired, spending several days a week working at Dryden Agway.
Larry loved and gave back to his community. He served on the Dryden Village Board, was a member of the Dryden Fire Department, volunteering as a fireman and a certified EMT for the ambulance and was a driving force behind Saturday night Bingo. His love for youth can be seen in his years of teaching 4-H Tractor school and Snowmobile certification.
Larry is survived by his wife Linda (Wainwright) Carpenter who he married on April 20, 1974; his sons John E. (Jessica) Carpenter of Dryden and Benjamin F. (Cait) Carpenter of Cortland; his grandchildren Justin E. (Taryn) Carpenter, Rachel L. Carpenter and Anna M. Carpenter; and his great-grandson Jason E. Carpenter. Also surviving is his brother, Stephen (Donna) Carpenter; his sisters Virginia (Douglas) Stairs and Jean (Robert) Eaton; his uncles, Robert (Jean) Bowker and Pete Bowker; his aunts, Susie MacKecknie and JoAnne Williams and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special people in his life that predeceased Larry were his grandparents, Clayton and Marion Bowker; uncle, Clayton "Jr" Bowker and aunt, Karen Galeotti.
At Larry's request there are no services and burial will be in the Willow Glen Cemetery in the spring. In his memory, please think of our local Community organizations, such as Dryden Kitchen Cupboard, Dryden Fire Dept, SPCA or one close to your heart.
Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020