Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson
Accord/Trumansburg - Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 79.The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, November 8th, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Jacksonville United Methodist Church, 1869 Trumansburg Rd, Jacksonville, NY 14854. A funeral service will immediately follow, at 12:00 pm at the church. Prayers of committal will immediately follow at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg. A reception at the church will follow the service.For additional information or to view the obituary, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019