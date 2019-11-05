Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jacksonville United Methodist Church
1869 Trumansburg Rd.
Jacksonville, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Jacksonville United Methodist Church
1869 Trumansburg Rd.
Jacksonville, NY
Committal
Following Services
Grove Cemetery
Trumansburg, NY
Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson


1940 - 2019
Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson Obituary
Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson

Accord/Trumansburg - Lawrence Robert "Bob" Matson passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 79.The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, November 8th, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Jacksonville United Methodist Church, 1869 Trumansburg Rd, Jacksonville, NY 14854. A funeral service will immediately follow, at 12:00 pm at the church. Prayers of committal will immediately follow at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg. A reception at the church will follow the service.For additional information or to view the obituary, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
