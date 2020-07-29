Dr. Leland E. (Skip) Carmichael
Dr. Leland E. (Skip) Carmichael 90, of Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, NY, died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Kendal at Ithaca. Skip was born on June 15, 1930 in Los Angeles, California. He was the son of the late Ida Helen and Daniel Franklin Carmichael. Growing up in the era of the Great Depression, Skip earned pocket money walking horses at the Santa Anita Racetrack and lifeguarding at Los Angeles County pools. As a child he enjoyed fly fishing with his family near their cabin in the Sierra Mountains and playing polkas on his piano accordion. He was proud of the fact that the advisor to his undergraduate fraternity at UCLA was John Wayne.
Skip received his DVM degree from the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine in 1956 and headed east to undertake graduate studies at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University where he earned a master's degree and a PhD. During his graduate studies he met his beloved wife Mary Margaret Mueller. Skip and Mary Margaret were married on November 30, 1957 and remained happily married until her death 3 months ago. Skip is survived by his three sons and their families: Daniel (Peggy and Thomas), Paul (Randi, Sarah, and Ben), and John (Jen, Cigi and Amber, Dajen, and Cash), his beloved brother Gary Carmichael and his wife Susan, Skip and Mary Margaret's very close friends the Eliason family, and Skip's friend and caregiver Heidi Morse.
Following his graduate studies, Skip remained in Ithaca teaching veterinary students and engaging in research at Cornell's Veterinary Virus Research Institute (now Baker Institute for Animal Health) for his entire career. He mentored numerous graduate students-- many of whom went on to illustrious careers themselves. He was appointed the John M. Olin Professor of Virology from 1963 until his retirement in 1997 and was the first John M. Olin Professor of Virology at the College of Veterinary Medicine. His contributions to Cornell, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the veterinary profession were enormous. His long and productive career included research focused on a variety of important diseases of dogs. In 1978, the sudden emergence of Canine Parvovirus, a world-wide fatal viral epidemic in dogs, presented an urgent challenge. Skip, working with fellow colleague Dr. Max Appel and a team of hard-working graduate students and technicians, set about to meet this challenge. After three years, they had perfected a vaccine for Canine Parvovirus, and this vaccine is still being used today to protect dogs all over the world. Skip has received numerous awards and was world renowned in his field.
Skip was a gifted raconteur with a quick wit and an easy smile. He traveled the world both for his profession, and with Mary Margaret and his sons. He enjoyed a decades-long poker game, good (and not-so-good) cigars, attending the theater with friends, sailing on Cayuga Lake, and the scientific joy of discovery. He was a devoted husband, a forgiving father, and a loving grandfather.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Bangs Funeral Home, Ithaca, NY. Due to COVID restrictions the family will have a small, private burial service, but video will become available on the Bangs Funeral Home website following the service for those not in attendance. (www.bangsfuneralhome.com
)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Baker Institute for Animal Health, Box 39, 930 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853.