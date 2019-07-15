Services
Spencer - Born March 27, 1980 at home in Cumberland, RI. She graduated from Spencer-Van Etten High School in 1998. Lena is survived by her ten-year old son Isaiah Manuel Bodie, her mother Candice Emmons, her father and stepmother Paul and Jamie Dutra, three brothers Elliot (Julie), Virgil (Stefanie), Paul Evan and nine beloved nieces and nephews Carmen and her son Oliver, Cameryn, Madeleine, Maia, Grace, Sophia, Evan and Ariyah, Isaiah's father Jesse Bodie. Lena had many favorite cousins with whom she grew up, including Jennifer, Catrina, Hannah, Jacinto, Gianni, Brian and David. She had many dear friends Denise, Melissa, Arlene and Rachel. Lena was known for her loving personality and how much she cared for people. She worked as a caretaker for elderly and disabled adults prior to her most recent career as a dental assistant at Lalor Family Dental. Known to all she was known as a sweet person with a beautiful smile. She always reserved her greatest love and attention for her son Isaiah and her greatest gratitude would be to those who continue to love and guide him. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Isaiah Bodie, Tioga State Bank, P.O. Box 386, Spencer, NY 14883-0386. A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street, Spencer, NY 14883-0458
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 15, 2019
