Leo J. Mahool
Leo J. Mahool, 72, passed away at home on December 26, 2019 after an extended illness. Leo was born September 9, 1947 to Samuel and Selma (Sheheen) Mahool of Ithaca New York. He attended Ithaca High School, was voted "Mr. I.H.S" in 1965, went on to attend Utica College and graduated from Cornell University. Leo was a self-described "serial entrepreneur" having been a successful restauranteur, developer, and businessperson for over 50 years. In 1969, Leo and partners established The North 40, a barn themed music venue. In its 23 year span The North 40 hosted more than two million local partygoers, was featured in Playboy Magazine and introduced the nightclub community to one of the first lighted dancefloors - later featured in the 1977 classic, Saturday Night Fever. But those who remember it best talk of it as "The Premier NYS Nightclub" recall the drink specials and reminisce over the many memories "The 40" still holds. In 1983 Leo partnered in Bagelovers, a bagel bakery located in Dryden NY that still distributes bagels all over the East Coast to various schools, colleges and groceries. Leo opened the wildly successful Golden Garter with locations in both Lansing and Cortland NY and not long after The Mexicali Rose. In 1992, The 40 turned off the dance floor for the last time but after an extensive renovation, The LakeWatch Inn was born. Another creative theme, Leo's LakeWatch Inn has been hosting weddings, banquets, and parties of every nature for 25 years. Leo was a developer, collaborating on The LakeWatch Development in Lansing, had many multi-faceted creative interests, including Veraxon Electronics, the company that designed the lighted dancefloor and was nominated and won a Billboard Award for "Best Light Show". Throughout his life, Leo was active in the Ithaca area community. He loved high school and collegiate sports, the Lansing Community Fireworks (all fireworks!), Toys for Tots & Cops Kids and Toys; he spearheaded a toy drive for the Union Beach and Staten Island communities after Hurricane Sandy. Leo lived on Cayuga Lake and loved boating, hosting 4th of July parties, his Buffalo Bills, horseracing and Saratoga, music of all genres and playing the drums. While we will miss him tremendously, Leo has joined his parents Sammy and Selma and his brother John and is likely hosting the largest party in heaven, raising a Bacardi and Coke to us all. He is survived by his Nephew David (Margie) Mahool and children of Arlington TX, his Niece Michele (David) Servati and children of Rochester NY, and many aunts, uncles and cousins; he was friend and "Uncle Leo", Buddy, and Pal to so many special friends including the Matychak Family, Luke Wooden, Todd Lalonde, the Grant Brothers, Ryan Jacobsen as well as his Royal Court and Chili's family. Leo was cared for and built a special friendship with Bonna Lee Vann as well as his Davita Dialysis Gals. His lifelong friend and longtime companion, Valle Vasse will eternally miss Leo.
Calling hours will be hosted by Bangs Funeral Home, Thursday January 2, 2020 at 3 PM to 6:00 P.M. and ever the host, Leo's wishes to include each of you for a Celebration of his life which will be held at The LakeWatch Inn at 1 PM on Friday January 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a or his beloved Cornell Hockey Program via Coach Schafer.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019