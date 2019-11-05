|
|
Leona J. Bentley
Canandaigua - Leona J. Bentley, 83, of Canandaigua, NY, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward W. Bentley Sr.; her parents, Fred & Grace Gardner of Killawog; her son, Edward W. Bentley Jr.; two sisters, Gladys Palmer & Mary Psomas and her brothers, Richard, Louis & James Gardner. She is survived by one sister, Emily (David) Nechwedowich; four daughters, Deanna Crossgrove, Darlene Bentley (Todd Touris), Doreen Smith and Cherie (Oliver) Frid; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. Leona was referred to as the "dean of waitresses" in the Ithaca area, where she spent most of her working life and raised her children. She was an avid reader and lover of books. Other pastimes were gardening, knitting, embroidery, quilting, shopping for treasures with family, and sharing quiet time with her cats - most recently "Sweet Tea." Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, NY, with Reverend James Hundley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow, at Highland Cemetery in Richford. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Leona's memory may be made to Hospeace House, 7824 County Rd 33, Naples, NY 14512. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019