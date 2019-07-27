|
Leonard D. Topoleski
Ithaca - Leonard D. Topoleski, 83, of Ithaca, NY, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. After earning B.S. (1957) and M.S. (1959) degrees from Penn State University, Leonard went on to earn his Ph.D. in plant breeding and genetics from Purdue University in 1962. He was employed by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University from 1962 to 2001, retiring as Professor Emeritus. At Cornell, he conducted research on vegetable crops, served as an extension agent, and left a legacy as a popular teacher and well-loved student adviser.
Leonard had a passion for gardening, collecting antiques, photography, and every aspect of Cornell Athletics. He was a longtime communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ithaca.
A Celebration of Leonard's Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the reception hall at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850. Please join Leonard's wife, Janice, and his children and grandchildren, to share memories of his life well-lived.
For those unable to attend the celebration who would like to honor Leonard in a special way, please consider a contribution to The LAST Foundation, Inc., at 1266 Shelter Rock Road, Orlando, FL 32835. This foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in memory of his daughter-in-law, Lisa Ann, and helps local families with medical expenses associated with illness.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 27, 2019